- Some customers at a local South Carolina soul food hot spot say they're staying away after the restaurant received a low health grade.

South Grill on Highway 321 in York, SC is a popular eating ground for locals, but the restaurant didn't get much love from the state health inspector the day after Valentine's Day. With more than a dozen violations, the mom and pop shop earned a "C" health grade.

"I probably would turn around and go back out," said local Vicki Martin.

The violations include:

Employee observed eating potato salad while preparing potato salad in kitchen.

Employee observed handling raw meat without washing hands before returning back to food preparation.

Bare hand contact with ready to eat foods.

Vicki Martin's family used to own the building off Highway 321 and Sharon Road.

"Years and years ago it used to be a little old grocery store. My whole family ran it until my dad got old enough to retire."

When we told her about the 70 percent rating: "Your health nowadays is important. It's expensive when you get sick. If you get some kind of food poisoning, it's expensive."

But Homer Spoon, a regular of Southern Grill, says he follow his own system.

"I keep my own what's going on. "I've been cooking in the army national guard for 21 years," Spoon said. I don't see no problem with him down here. Not one bit."

A week after the "C" grade, the health inspector returned for a follow-up and give Southern Grill an "A" rating with a 100 percent score.

"We just put the dates on the food and fixed the soap," owner Alejandro Lopez tells FOX 46 Charlotte.

That's news you can bet Homer Spoon is happy to hear.

"I come here all the time, sometimes tow times a day. Sometimes three times a day- breakfast, dinner and supper."

