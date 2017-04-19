- Just because it's a chain restaurant, doesn't mean it has a good health rating.

When you walk into Cici's Pizza in Mooresville NC you need to look back and up to find the health rating posted on the wall. It's a low one-- 82.5

Jay Durst and his children walked in for his son's birthday, but then turned back around when they saw the score.

"I think it's pretty low," said Durst. "Anything under 94 raises questions and concerns,"

Cici's, located off Norman Station Boulevard, received and 88.5 rating in 2015 followed by an even lower 82.5 in 2016. The most recent violations include:

Multiple bags of flour stacked on rack that were opened. Piles of flour were on the floor under the bags and contents of bags were no longer protected from contamination.

Opened containers of pre-cooked chicken wings, sausage and grilled chicken without a date.

Cook making pizzas without hair net.

Several people we spoke with continued to go inside and eat even after we informed them about the health rating. Many told FOX 46 Charlotte that they had eaten there before and have never gotten sick.

Veronica Casey feels differently.

"I'm making a decision to feed my family outside of my home and for me, it's all about people preparing and serving the meal in the same way I would do it for my family, such as hand washing."

Cici's Pizza sent us the following statement:

We take food safety very seriously at Cicis, and since acquiring the Mooresville location from a franchisee last year, have made multiple updates and improvements to bring the restaurant up to our company's high standards. Since our last health inspection in October, we have fixed all of the items noted, replaced equipment and brought in a completely new management team to ensure excellent operations. We are working with the health department to schedule a re-inspection as soon as possible so our scores will reflect the many positive changes that have been made in the last six months.

-Jeff Collins, Cici's Director of Corporate Operations - East Coast

Find links to health grades by county:

North Carolina

Mecklenburg County

Iredell County

Gaston County

Rowan County

Lincoln County

Union County

Cleveland County

Cabarrus County

Catawba County

Burke County

South Carolina – all in one place!