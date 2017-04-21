Crate full of steel pavement markers shipped to Gov. Cooper with message to get results on I-77 Getting Results Crate full of steel pavement markers shipped to Gov. Cooper with message to get results on I-77 Governor Cooper received a crate full of steel pavement markers to his office on Friday - the same ones coming out of the Interstate-77 construction area.

The message came from a local representative from Mecklenburg County asking the governor to get results for drivers on I-77.

"When you take that and hold it and you envision that coming through your windshield at 55 miles an hour - which has happened - as well as coming underneath your car, it's a very serious issue." Rep. John Bradford said.

It's an issue Rep. Bradford took to Raleigh on Friday. His staff delivered the 35 pounds of steel to Governor Roy Cooper with a handwritten letter.

"The letter asks the governor to immediately ask the Department of Transportation to start a plan out here making sure our interstate is safe, removing any debris, and also it asks for consideration for any people who have had damage to their vehicles to make sure they're fully reimbursed either by the third party vender or the State of North Carolina," he explained.

NCDOT said it will be closing lanes at night starting on Friday and going through Monday morning to remove pavement markers on I-77 north of Charlotte. It said crews will also pick up loose markers and fill in broken pavement.

NCDOT also brought in a third party company, called Mercator Advisors. Its job is to look over the project and contract with the Spanish developer, Cintra.

The company said all options are on the table, including terminating the contract.

Want to voice your concerns with I-77? CLICK HERE!

"I actually wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation pointing out that Mercater advisors had a relationship with Cintra in a prior project. That letter was received and I received a response from the Turnpike Authority," he said.

Rep. Bradford said the Turnpike Authority is writing a letter back explaining that relationship. In the meantime, folks can share their stories/comments online on our Facebook page, FOX 46 Charlotte.

The Interstate-77 headaches don't end there - starting next Wednesday at 8 p.m. the northbound ramp from Lasalle Street will be closed for more than one year. NCDOT said it needs the closure to build a longer dedicated lane to make the transition from I-77 to I-85 easier.