FOX46 INVESTIGATES: Inside Charlotte daycares Getting Results FOX46 INVESTIGATES: Inside Charlotte daycares You put your trust in them - to care and nurture your children while you are away. FOX 46 Charlotte is investigating just how safe are day cares.

Several investigations are underway at the Department of Health and Human Resources for putting children in harms way.

Parents who drop off their children at day care think their kids are in the best of hands. But after our crew went undercover inside Charlotte daycare centers - FOX 46 found a number of violations that would raise concerns.

Our crew went undercover with a hidden camera inside area day care centers that are or have been under investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services. The violations have been rectified, but FOX 46 revealed what the violations were.

From child neglect to unsanitary conditions - FOX 46 Charlotte revealed what happened in these day care centers, behind closed doors.