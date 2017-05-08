I-77 hazards cleared away but drivers hit new roadblock Getting Results I-77 hazards cleared away but drivers hit new roadblock FOX 46 Charlotte is continuing to help get results for drivers in the Interstate-77 construction zone.

Our crew spoke with a local representative on Monday who said he's seeing improvements on the highways, but there's still work to be done.

Citizens may want to keep their eyes pealed the next time they're in the I-77 construction zone. Many of the old pavement markers are gone and the holes filled up.

Nearly 6,000 steel markers have been removed from the work zone just in the past couple of weeks, according to NCDOT. A local State Representative John Bradford said he's seen the improvement first hand.

"I was coming back south from Mooresville earlier today and I saw a yellow NCDOT truck. A gentleman was on the side of the road throwing a stick into the back of his car. It shows me that they are driving up and down the corridor looking for things which is really what part of my letter was about," Bradford said.

He said his staff delivered a handwritten letter and crate full of steel pavement markers to Governor Roy Cooper's office two and a half weeks ago.

"The DOT responded to the copy of the letter that I sent, but we haven't heard from the governor. This was a major issue during the past campaign. I think it raises some eyebrows that his office hasn't responded," Bradford explained.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to the governor's office several times over the past two weeks regarding this story. The only reply our station received was an email with NCDOT's letter attached.

In the letter the chief engineer wrote, "We are in contact with the Attorney General's Office to ensure the citizens do get reimbursed. Where we find there was negligence from NCDOT or the contractor, we will reimburse citizens."

But as we've reported before, several drivers said their claims have been turned down even with multiple forms of evidence.

"I'll invite anybody to send my office an email describing exactly what happened and I will forward it over to NCDOT and let them handle the claims one by one. I would like to know if people are being denied claims. That's important information to me. If they're going to deny every claim, then what's the point of opening this box to say send us some information," Bradford said.

The Attorney General's Office suggests pictures, written statements, invoices and appraisals can help to support your claim. The AG's Office also said claims will be paid out of NCDOT funds.

To file a claim with NCDOT, click here. You may contact the North Carolina Governor's Office at (919) 814-2000. You can contact State Representative John Bradford via email at john.bradford@ncleg.net.