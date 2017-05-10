Undercover video captures alleged abuse at south Charlotte daycare Getting Results Undercover video captures alleged abuse at south Charlotte daycare FOX 46 Charlotte is going inside daycares in our area that are under investigation by CMPD and the State Health Department after viewers reached out with their concerns.

- FOX 46 Charlotte is going inside daycares in our area that are under investigation by CMPD and the State Health Department after viewers reached out with their concerns.

"You're getting on my nerves..."

That's what our crew heard while walking into Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Child Development Center on Steele Creek Road in Charlotte. Our undercover cameras caught the audio of a daycare employee yelling at a baby in her care under the age of 12 months.

The Department of Health and Human Services has visited the daycare faculty ten times in the last three years. DHHA visited Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Child Development Center on August 14, 2015 for a complaint of abuse and neglect.

The state found two rules were violated. First there was a substantiation of child mistreatment and second, children were not adequately supervised at all times. A staff member was not aware that children ages 13 months, 15 months and 16 months were left in the classroom without her knowledge.

Both violations were corrected by the provider via a letter on September 17, 2015. FOX 46 Charlotte walked into the facility and could hear babies crying from the infant room. The director of the child care center eventually came to greet our crew and toured us around the facility, telling our crew about the center, and how they care for the children.

She did say, "You know, these babies can be mischievous."

Our crew headed on to the next daycare, where we also went undercover inside. Gateway Academy and Child Development Center on McKee Road in south Charlotte is under investigation by both CMPD and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Police reports obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte from CMPD show on March 29, 2017 a report was filed and classified as a crime against children. Police said a 4-year-old boy was assaulted and abused by a former teacher. This case of child abuse was classified as a misdemeanor and is being investigated further by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Another police report filed at Gateway Academy just a few weeks later on April 20, 2017 was also classified as a crime against children. In this case, police said a 4-year-old girl was touched inappropriately by another child at Gateway.

A parent called 911 after he child told her what happened.

The Department of Health and Human Services also launched several investigations inside Gateway and made 19 visits to the facility over the course of the past three years.

One of the state's visits back on March 9, 2017 found electrical outlets not in use which were located in a space by children were not covered with safety plugs unless located behind furniture or equipment that cannot be moved by a child.

The state also found caregivers did not document compliance with visually checking on sleeping infants aged 12 months or younger. Both violations were corrected by a follow-up visit on March 27, 2017.