UPDATE: OSHA receives complaint on I-77

Posted:May 16 2017 05:10PM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 06:22PM EDT

A FOX 46 Charlotte viewer is getting results for drivers on Interstate-77. OSHA confirms its received a formal complaint filed against the I-77 Toll Lane contractors. 

FOX 46 Charlotte first informed viewers about the formal complaint about possible health and safety violations on Monday. 

The station was told the local OSHA supervisor will take a look at it and decide whether to send a letter to the construction company or send out an inspector. 

