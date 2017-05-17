FOX46 confronts Gov. Cooper on I-77 toll lane concerns Getting Results FOX46 confronts Gov. Cooper on I-77 toll lane concerns FOX 46 continues to Get Results for drivers on Interstate-77. On Wednesday, our crew confronted Governor Roy Cooper about the toll lane project. This comes after the station's calls went unanswered and his staff's emails skirted FOX 46's questions.

- FOX 46 continues to Get Results for drivers on Interstate-77. On Wednesday, our crew confronted Governor Roy Cooper about the toll lane project. This comes after the station's calls went unanswered and his staff's emails skirted FOX 46's questions.

Reporter: "Governor, how would you respond to the constituents in the Lake Norman area regarding the I-77 contract with the toll lanes and their call to cancel the contract?"

Gov. Cooper: "I've been concerned with that contract and I've instructed the North Carolina Department of Transportation to review it completely, to meet with the residents, and to make a recommendation and that's what we're doing."

As FOX 46 Charlotte has reported, the North Carolina Department of Transportation brought in an independent consultant - Mercator Advisors - to review both the contract and the project.

Former NCDOT Secretary Nick Tennyson said the state could lose as much as $800 million if the project was canceled.

But a group against the tolls - the I-77 Business Plan - says it would cost much less.

The expected cost of the project itself is $650 million.

Not only that, but the group says the state has the money to widen I-77 with general purpose lanes.

FOX 46 Charlotte also asked Governor Cooper about the crate of pavement markers delivered to his office with a handwritten letter from Representative John Bradford.

Reporter: "Governor, I had one last question. Did you receive a pavement marker crate from Representative Bradford and if so why did you..."

Gov. Cooper: "I was not aware of that, but I do know that my office is getting in touch with him and talking with him about it and working to say."

Representative Bradford said he had not heard from the governor or his office to by the time FOX 46 aired this story.