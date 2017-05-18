Brother of murdered Lancaster basketball star gets special delivery

A high school basketball star murdered while leaving a game, his 10-year-old brother, crying out to FOX 46 Charlotte's cameras.

- A high school basketball star murdered while leaving a game, his 10-year-old brother, crying out to FOX 46 Charlotte's cameras.

After the story initially aired, FOX 46 Charlotte's David Sentendrey reached out to the 10-year-old's favorite professional basketball player to get results with a special delivery.

The smile on the face of 10-year-old Fo'Real Pearson says he didn't see it coming.

"Did K.D. sign this?" he asked.

It was an autographed photos of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, his favorite player.

Reporter: "Why is he your favorite basketball player?"

Pearson: "He can dunk, he can shoot, he can hit layups, he can steal, he can block, he can do anything."

The only reason the 10-year-old started playing basketball was because of his other favorite player, his older brother Allen Cooper. The star of Lancaster High was being recruited to play college ball after graduation in 2018, that is, until he was shot and killed while leaving a game this past April.

No arrests have been made.

FOX 46 Charlotte was at Cooper's vigil, where his younger brother looked on with tears rolling down his face.

"My brother, he was going to make it. Like, he was going to go to college, going to make it to the NBA," Pearson said.

FOX 46 Charlotte had asked what would he said to his brother who didn't have a chance to make it.

"I'm gonna make it for you," Pearson had said.

Touched by his words, FOX 46 Charlotte's David Sentendrey reached out to the Golden State Warriors on behalf of the station. While nothing can replace the loss of a brother, the station thought something from Durant might raise a smile.

It's what getting results is all about.

As the 10-year-old works to better his game, he says he's not going it alone. His brother's spirit lives on.

"He been around and I can feel it so, he right there," Pearson said.

That being said, he wouldn't mind a bit more help from number 35.

"Can you train with me one day?"