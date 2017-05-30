Getting Results: Abandoned cars litter Charlotte

- Road hazards litter the streets and highways folks travel on every day. Abandoned vehicles sit on the side of the road for days, maybe longer.

FOX 46 Charlotte counted three abandoned vehicles within a short six mile stretch on I-485.

"Yeah, it's like every five miles you see a car," said Trooper Ray Pierce with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

He said he sees them too.

"There's one right off Exit 32. It's got the orange tag. Somebody just tagged it today. It has a 30 on it," Trooper Pierce said.

He said troopers put an orange sticker on the abandoned vehicles they come across on the interstate between calls. They write the date on it which essentially gives the owner 24 hours to move it. Fourty-eight hours if the car is from out of state.

After that time passes, a trooper calls it in to the wrecker to pick it up.

But sometimes it takes longer.

"The amount of wreck calls in Mecklenburg County is astounding so unfortunately the abandoned vehicles - if they're not causing a hazard to the roadway or traveling public - it's pushed down on the list unfortunately," he said.

Thanks to this report and Trooper Pierce taking action, FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for drivers.

"I'll contact the First Sargent here in Mecklenburg County and let him know it may be a good time to do a quick clearance day and he'll assign troopers where that's all they do. They'll circulate the interstate and if there's a tag on it over that 24 to 48 hours, they'll immediately tow it," he said.

Trooper Pierce said Highway Patrol reaches out to the last registered owner of the vehicle to let them know where it was towed. If the owner fails to reach out to the wrecker within 10 days the towing company can legally sell the car.

If you see an abandoned car, report it to Highway Patrol by dialing *HP.