Getting Results: Cars littering your streets

- A FOX 46 Charlotte follow-up to an issue the station first reported on earlier this week about cars left on the side of the road.

Within less than a minute, our crews counted two abandoned cars on 277.

A grey sedan did not have a sticker on it, but a red car did have a green tag from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. It dates back to May 16th. In the meantime, the vehicle continues to gather debris and pose a possible traffic hazard for drivers.

"It's definitely been an issue and it will continue to grow naturally because there are so many people moving into the Charlotte area, so naturally there will be more cars breaking down," Officer John Frisk with CMPD said.

The sticker CMPD puts on abandoned vehicles said the car may be towed within 48 hours, but it seems more like 48 days.

FOX 46 Charlotte's news director tweeted a picture of another abandoned car on Brookshire Freeway that has also been there for more than two weeks. It doesn't even have a CMPD sticker yet.

"It's kind of an eyesore for everybody to see that and it could be dangerous, but the one thing that people got to understand is there are a lot of calls every single day going out in the City of Charlotte. It's not just abandoned vehicles."

FOX 46 looked up CMPD’s directives when it comes to abandoned vehicles. The station found that officers are supposed to write up a report, tag the car, and tow it after a minimum of five days.

When FOX 46 asked how the station can get results for drivers by clearing out these abandoned cars in a timely manner the station was told. "If you are passing them, I’d say call 911 and say, 'Hey, this make and model of this vehicle has been sitting here, can you have an officer come out and look into this? This vehicle has been sitting out here for two to three weeks.'"

FOX 46 Charlotte took Officer Frisk's advice and called about the cars spotted on the side of the road. The station will follow-up to make sure we get results.