ALERT: Crews to remove more debris off I-77

- Drivers on Interstate-77 beware. This weekend, crews will be removing debris that has damaged vehicles and even ended up in at least one person's windshield - inches away from their face.

They will be removing big hunks of steel - pavement markers - that have come loose from the concrete which put drivers in danger.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports collecting more than 9,000 pavement markers since late April, but there are still more out there.

We went to Birkdale Village to talk to folks about the pavement markers and give them the chance to actually hold one.

"Yeah this is heavy," said Hannah Arrington.

"Definitely people would be swerving to avoid that," said Travis Clark.

Arrington says her family actually ended up moving to avoid the construction.

"We moved from Mooresville a year ago and moved to the west side of Huntersville. The main reason we did that was to avoid our family and friends from dealing with 77."

When we told them that more than 9,000 pavement markers have been removed because they were loose and could pose a safety hazard to drivers, Travis Clark said, "it's a bit irresponsible I’d say. Could cause some damage and hurt somebody. Especially an 18-wheeler could pick up one of these and land on the car behind it."

This weekend - NCDOT says it will be closing the right lane ramps around Exit 28 in Corneilus and the 485 interchange overnight to remove the hunks of steel.

Many call for NCDOT or the contractor to be held responsible.

"It would probably be the responsibility of the contractor because it is still an active project, but we would have to go back to the contract and I’m not aware of any clause in the contract specific to liquidated damages or fines for not removing snowplowable markers," said Jen Thompson, a spokesperson for NCDOT.

She says the I-77 toll lane project is not alone in having issues with pavement markers.

"Other areas across the country are dealing with a similar issue. It's not isolated to charlotte or to this project. It appears to be a common thread."

FOX 46 Charlotte will follow up with NCDOT to find out if they're thinking about replacing the large markers with smaller stick on ones.