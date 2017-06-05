Charlotte daycare could be shut down after allegations of abuse

Gateway Academy at McKee Road in south Charlotte has been operating under a provisional license since the beginning of May. FOX 46 Charlotte learned May 27 brought more trouble.

Parents received a letter stating a child was left unsupervised on the playground.

Gateway Academy is already under investigation by the State Department of Health and Human Services and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The state has visited the facility for a number of additional minor violations since May:

Staff didn't provide updated TB test results

Discipline form was not in a child's file

Parents statement didn't include the child's name

Qualification letter was not on file

A former employee reached out to FOX 46 Charlotte about something they said happened in the middle of May, but the state did not show up to investigate.

"Saturday, May 27 an email goes out about a child left unsupervised on the playground. That happened on May 16 or 17 which was posted on DHHS website, but then magically disappeared when the email went out. Why did they wait that long to address it with parents? And why is the state removing visits?" the employee said to FOX 46.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the state about this recent allegation to help get results for parents, and they said, "By law, we cannot comment on possibly pending investigations."

A source tells FOX 46 the daycare could be shut down soon although the state will not confirm this simply stating, "There has been no change to the status of Gateway Academy's license."