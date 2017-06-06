Chick-fil-A holds fundraiser for Baby Jude

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46) - Folks can grab a quick meal to help out a good cause on Tuesday.

When you buy a meal from the Chick-fil-A at Concord Mills a portion of the proceeds will support Baby Jude's Tribe and Rhizo kids. It's happening now until 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

Jude Peters is a toddler from Concord with a rare-lethal form of dwarfism. It's so rare less than 60 kids in the world have it. Unfortunately, very few children live to see their teens. 

Visit the family's Facebook page at Praying for Jude Sullivan Peters: 

