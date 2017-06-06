Neighbors fight rezoning in Mooresville

- Neighbors in a small lakeside community said they're outraged over a development plan they say would put a 'Ballantyne' in their backyard.

There's only one way in and one way out. The lakeside community holds less than 200 homes and sits at the end of Bridges Farm Road off Highway 115 in Mooresville.

A wide field and forest remain untouched but neighbors said a developer, Hinckley Gauvain, wants the Town of Mooresville to change the zoning from single family residential to corridor and neighborhood mixed use.

"From traffic, from safety, and from the health of the people here, it makes no sense to me," Arielle Emmett, a resident of the community said.

Doctor Emmett and other neighbors passionate about this said the developer is proposing to build more than 800 multi-use units and 130,000 square feet of commercial space. All the while, neighbors said the developer is asking for complete control over what they build.

"Who knows what they'll do. If they get the zoning changed on the thing, the developer at any time can change the plan as long as it fits within the new zoning requirements. It could be a car dealership. We don't know," said Jim Helfer, a resident.

Even with a proposed connector road to relieve traffic, neighbors said it won't be enough to sustain the amount of dwellings they said the developer is proposing.

"You're talking about however many cars with 800 units and all this commercial development here, how many cars will be coming on this. We think it will create complete gridlock and there's already a lot of gridlock as it is," Julie Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood said.

Not only that but the people in the neighborhood said Lake Davidson does not have a natural outlet.

Therefore, should there be a sewage spill; they said it could be disastrous.

"Could dump potentially thousands of gallons of sewage into this lake and there is no way for this lake to clean itself. If you get a spill of 8,000 gallons like in Mooresville in April, what you're going to get is a dead lake," said Dr. Emmitt.

FOX 46 charlotte reached out to the Mooresville mayor and commissioners, as well as the developer for this story. At this point in time they have not responded to either confirm or deny what the neighbors had to say.