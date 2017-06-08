Getting Results: Wheelchair-bound man gets to keep his ramp at apartment complex

-

FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for a Statesville man who contacted us saying his apartment complex is making it tough for him to use his wheelchair ramp. The station made some calls and got the problem resolved Thursday.

“I shouldn’t have to go through this. I feel humiliated. I feel unwanted, and it’s not right,” Roger Hamilton said.

Hamilton can barely make it out of his apartment when his wheelchair ramp is in the wrong place. He almost fell out of his wheelchair when he tried to demonstrate the problem.

“It’s making me feel like I’m not wanted to be at this apartment complex, that they want me out of here," he said.

Hamilton said the maintenance man at Signal Hill apartments in Statesville keeps moving his ramp to the side.

He showed FOX 46 Charlotte what happens when the ramp is on the sidewalk, where he said he needs it to be.

“Can easily get up it,” Hamilton explained.

But when the ramp is over to the side, it’s tough to navigate.

“If I have something in my lap and the wheels do, it will run into this wedge," he said.

Hamilton struggled to get up the ramp when it was over to the side. The bag in his lap fell off. “There goes my groceries," he said.

FOX 46 Charlotte is getting results for Hamilton.

Over the phone, FOX 46 Charlotte's Robin Kanady told the vice president of the company that manages Hamilton’s apartment complex, “He (Hamilton) is concerned about his wheelchair ramp and where he says the apartment complex wants him to put it," he said.

Mark Lerner, Vice President of Lerner and Company Real Estate, said they were unaware of the problem until FOX 46 Charlotte brought it to their attention.

The maintenance worker denies moving the ramp.

Lerner said it’s fine for the ramp to be on the sidewalk and if Hamilton’s neighbors have health concerns that make having the ramp on the sidewalk more difficult for them, the apartment complex will make other accommodations for Hamilton.

“Nobody should feel like they should be unwanted just because they’re disabled.”