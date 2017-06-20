Crash raises more safety concerns on I-77

- An overturned tractor caused traffic headaches on Tuesday for a part of the freeway already plagued by crashes and traffic.

The tractor trailer ran off the road near Exit 30 and for some living in the area, it's another nail in the coffin.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver lost control around 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 when he bent over to pick up something in his 18 wheeler. When the driver looked up, troopers said the man veered off the road and into a grassy area between the interstate and the ramp.

Highway Patrol said the driver is OK and no one else was hurt.

"It's terrible," James Murray said.

Murray said he drove by the accident Tuesday morning on his way to work.

"It's very disturbing the amount of accidents on that roadway," he said.

Murray and his wife call Mooresville home, at least for now. They built their dream home in the area 13 years ago. But now, they're looking to move.

"We put every bit of ourselves into it and we never thought we'd be in the position right now to want to sell it to move away because of a roadway," he said.

Murray said he worked in the fire service in New York and now runs his own painting business. He said it's too difficult getting to and from his clients using I-77. His wife won't even travel on the interstate anymore.

"I won't even let my wife drive on I-77. She doesn't even want to. She goes all the way around and takes 16 down to 485 just to be safe," he said.

The Murray's are not alone. The exodus has already begun, according to several realtors FOX 46 talked to.

"You will see a lot of vacant buildings and businesses leaving."

The Murrays said they're waiting for the sound wall to be built before they put their house on the market. As for the accident, troopers said the cited the truck driver with failure to maintain lane control.

Crews had to clean up diesel fuel and antifreeze that spilled from the truck.

If you have an I-77 story to share, email us at newstips@fox46charlotte.com.