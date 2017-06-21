What's happening with noise barrier walls on I-77?

- The steady hum of traffic spills over broken bricks. They’re remnants of a wall between Interstate-77 and the Genesis Park neighborhood.

"If you open a window, you have to hear everybody coming and going, trucks on the highway, or cars running into each other," Demetria Young said, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years.

The noise, she said, is just part of the problem.

Young said concrete barriers and construction vehicles block her from getting in and out of her home on Oaklawn Avenue.

"Coming home to the dump trucks blocking the driveway. Cement trucks here. It's hectic. I have to go all the way around to get to and from. What took less than 5 minutes now takes 10 minutes to do and come back."

A spokesperson for the contractor I-77 Mobility Partners says the noise barrier walls along the toll lane project will be complete by the end of 2018.

There’s good news for folks living in Mooresville. Construction has already begun on the noise walls between exits 31 and 33.

As for the folks living off of Oaklawn Avenue in the Genesis Park neighborhood, the contractor says the porous metal fence will be replaced by a solid soundproof wall by the end of 2018.

"I thought this was a perfect neighborhood. Perfect spot. We've got a nice house. Now, we have all this construction. Did we ask for it? No. But we have it."

Just to be clear, the noise barrier walls will not line the entirety of the 26 mile project, according to the contractor.

A spokesperson for I-77 Mobility Partners said the North Carolina Department of Transportation will study the noise impact and determine where the barriers will go.