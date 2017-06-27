Family of 4-year-old boy with genetic disorder gets special surprise

- Earlier this month FOX 46 Charlotte featured the story of Logan Neely, a little boy whose brain hasn’t developed like a normal child. The family cares for him around the clock, but its put quite a strain on them, making even just going to grocery store a challenge.

Publix Super Markets saw FOX 46 Charlotte's story and were so moved they wanted to get results for the Neely's. The family was surprised at home Tuesday in Lancaster.

FOX 46 Charlotte's Brien Blakey: Hi Melissa how are you doing? Good to see ya.

Melissa: Hey, Brien!

Brien: We’re coming in here to see you today, we’ve got a big presentation. Publix saw your story and we’re so moved by you and Logan and how you and your family have a hard time even leaving the house to get groceries, they’re going to make a big presentation to you right now.

Kim Reynolds with Publix: Hi, how are you? I feel like I want to give you a hug. We’re your Publix family from right around the corner in Indian Land. We know that it is difficult to get to the grocery store..and we just know that you always have so much that you’re thinking about with appointments, so if we can make it a little easier for you and take out some of the stress it’s our honor to do so. So, we’re filling your pantry and your freezer with groceries.

Melissa: Oh I really don’t know what to say... this is way more than we ever expected from any of this.

Publix donated $300 dollars in food for the Neely’s. With Logan’s disability, the family has to take him to see doctors at least once a week, but with their old car that has 230,000 miles on it, it’s not that safe.

Through All Things Possible Ministry, they’re trying to raise enough money to buy the Neely’s a new mini-van and safe custom car seat so they can travel as a family.

There will be a public fundraiser between 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 at the Tega Cay Children's Academy located at 412 Silver Ridge Drive in Tega Cay, South Carolina. There will be a parade, dunking booth, bounce house, someone making balloon animals, a raffle, hot dogs, burgers and pizza.