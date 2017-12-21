Getting Results: Police and volunteers deliver toys to families in Charlotte

- The FOX 46 team spread out all across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area to help deliver toys as part of the CMPD Explorers Toy Drive.

Excitement and rejoice swept over families as we arrived to deliver toys in the Providence District off Wendover Road.

"For the kids to come down and have something under the tree there for them, it's great I love it," said one mother.

It's an annual project nearly a year in the making, coming to fruition.

"The smile we are putting on people's faces, it means so much," said one CMPD officer. "That's why we put this badge on every day."

"These are people that without this project, we don't know what kind of Christmas they'd have," CMPD Lt. Steve Huber said.