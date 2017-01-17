Social studies teacher uses 'game show format' to make learning fun Teachers Getting Results Social studies teacher uses 'game show format' to make learning fun FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. Catch the full surprise Wednesday at Porter Ridge Middle School in Union County.

Bob Thomas is an eighth grade social studies teacher who gets results by making learning a game.

Keeping it competitive, working in teams, keeps his students interest.

“When I was in high school I was on The Family Feud. My whole family went to California. We were on The Feud and I love the whole game show format. We do a lot of competitions,” Thomas explained.

He’s been in education for more than 35 years and has had to adapt to the changing times.

