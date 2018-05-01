Suspect taken into custody after pursuit in OC and LA county

- The suspect who led police on a pursuit of a stolen vehicle through LA and Orange County was taken into custody Tuesday.

The pursuit began around 10:30 Tuesday morning in Santa Ana with a suspect in a stolen silver Audi driving northbound on the 405.

The pursuit began as a failure to yield and one suspect jumped out of the vehicle. It is unknown at this time if the suspect who jumped out of the car has been detained.

The suspect who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody around 11:30.

WATCH LIVE VIDEO HERE:

Copyright 2018 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.