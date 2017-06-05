Man's photo of fiancé's bloodied pair of sneakers goes viral

- An Illinois man's picture of a blooded pair of shoes and message of respect for the difficulties nurses face while on the job is going viral on social media.

Steve Zimmerman posted to Facebook that his fiancé, Kyla, is an emergency room nurse tech who has had to deal with some traumatic events while working in the ER.

"She's dealt with pain, sickness, and death first hand more times than I would like her to have dealt with," the post reads. "She's come home saddened by these events more times than I can count but still she continues to help people."

After an incident at work that he says Kyla handled "like a boss," Steve wanted to do something nice for her by cleaning her work shoes that appeared to be covered in blood.

"You may have had a bad day at work with a customer who has a shitty attitude, but she watched someone take their last breath as she tried to save their life. She had to be there as a mother and father were told their child was no longer with them, she had to watch a 2,4, or even 7 year old fight for their life, or she had to break the news to an elderly lady that her husband of 50 years wants to see her before he goes."

Since it was posted on June 1, the photo has been shared more than 26,000 and has had more than 18,000 reactions.

"Respect the people taking care of you. Whether it's a migraine or a serious injury. You have no idea about the patient they had before you or will have after you."