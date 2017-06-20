'Heartbroken' best man wedding photos go viral

(FOX 46) - You've seen engagement and wedding photos online, but have you ever thought about the best man who is "losing" his best friend?

Country Roads Photography shared photos of this "bromance" of sorts on social media and they have since gone viral.

"Well, we all know that Mitch wasn't easily letting his best friend go.....but, I think he handled it rather well," the status reads.

In the engagement photo, on the bottom of the couple's boots, it reads "I DO," but with Mitch's boots included, the message reads "I DON'T."

Credit: Country Roads Photography

(Country Roads Photography)

We think he's a little sad that the couple is getting hitched.

Sadly for our best man he loses this "fight."

The wedding photo shows the bride's shoes reading "I WON." A pouting Mitch had nothing to say but, "SHUT UP."

Credit: Country Roads Photography

(Country Roads Photography)

Of course, it's all in good fun.

Since the photos were posted on June 18, they have been shared more than 126,000 times, received more than 94,000 reactions, and more than 34,000 comments.

We wish the newly married couple all the best in the world. As for the best man, hopefully someone will find him a girlfriend or something!