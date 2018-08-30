This woman praising Chick-fil-A in viral Facebook Live will have you laughing

- A Facebook Live of a woman expressing her satisfaction with service at Chick-fil-A is going viral.

Carissa Cropper, a comedienne from Baton Rouge, LA, says in the video, “I was in the line 3.5 seconds that was to order, pay, and get my food.”

Cropper even throws a some shade on other fast food restaurants who just don't measure up.

"I don't understand why I go to Popeyes and I got to wait on hot chicken and all you sell is chicken, McDonald's don't ever have anything working, and don't get me started on Burger King."

The video has more than 3.7 million views.

"They have a military base that they train out of, I'm convinced," Croppers says when talking about the level of service the fast food restaurant offers.

"In the day we live, people don't even like their job, but these people, they are on it."

Do you agree with her?

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.