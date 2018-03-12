< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Human error' to blame for missing ACT scores at North Carolina school, officials say 20 2019 03:32PM Posted Jun 20 2019 02:15PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 03:33PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo via Pixabay</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413800343-399419347" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) - Rising seniors at a North Carolina high school do not have their ACT test scores because their answer sheets were never submitted.

News outlets report more than 400 students at Pinecrest High School were notified Tuesday that they were affected. School leaders say the missing scores are due to "human error," and appropriate personnel action has been taken.

The school says it plans to administer the test again in the fall at no cost to the students. All juniors took the ACT on Feb. 20 and March 13.

More than 400 students have to retake ACT after high school loses tests

Pinecrest High School Spokesperson Catherine Murphy says the school learned the tests weren't submitted when ACT officials said they hadn't received the answer sheets.

Moore County Schools says it's looking in to security, processes and protocols for giving tests like the ACT. 