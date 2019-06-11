< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2-year-old with Down syndrome battling cancer asks for birthday cards By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 01:02PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:03PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The mother of 2-year old boy with down syndrome is asking people to send birthday cards and games for her son, Freddie, for his 3rd birthday.</p><p>Freddie has been fighting an ongoing battle with leukemia since January and is currently undergoing his fourth round of chemotherapy. He is still waiting for the OK from doctors to be released from the hospital.</p><p>"So far this year he's spent 96 days in the hospital. During induction he had multiple surgeries to fix his g tube," his mother, Joanne Taylor, told FOX 46.</p><p>Since he was 8-months-old, Freddie has undergone rounds physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy due to his condition. Despite the obstacles, he's a very active child.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412042145"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412042145" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie%20061119_1560272282026.jpg_7382760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>"He loves music. He loves to dance. His favorites right now are Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Imagine Dragons, and Pharell. He loves visiting his dad at the fire station," his mom said.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412042130"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412042130" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie2%20061119_1560272279920.jpg_7382759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Freddie's 3rd birthday is Friday, June 14. His mom hopes the many cards and games will keep him busy on his birthday.</p><p>"As much as I know Freddie would love to meet everyone in person, that is just not something he can do right now."</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412040792"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412040792" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie4%20061119_1560272277322.jpg_7382757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p><strong>If you'd like to get results for Freddie, cards can be sent directly to Freddie's hospital room at:</strong></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>MUSC 7B Children's Hospital</strong></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>165 Ashley Ave</strong></p><p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Charleston, SC 29425</strong></p><p>To follow his journey, visit the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/pg/teamreadyfreddiego/photos/?ref=page_internal" target="_blank">Team Freddie Facebook page</a>.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412040791"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412043024-412040791" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie5%20061119_1560272277312.jpg_7382756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa More News Stories

Bodies of Maryland couple found dead in hotel room in Dominican Republic returned to United States
By fox5dc.com staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 01:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:18PM EDT

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The bodies of a Maryland couple found dead in their hotel room in the Dominican Republic have been brought back to the United States. Family lawyer, Steven Bullock, confirmed to FOX 5 on Tuesday that the bodies of Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day were in the U.S.

Holmes, 63, and Day, 49, were found on May 30 by an employee of the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana who went to their room after they failed to check out, according to reports. data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/11/FOX_EdwardHolmesCynthiaDay1_1559564145729_7344967_ver1.0_640_360_1560272642517_7382971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/11/FOX_EdwardHolmesCynthiaDay1_1559564145729_7344967_ver1.0_640_360_1560272642517_7382971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/11/FOX_EdwardHolmesCynthiaDay1_1559564145729_7344967_ver1.0_640_360_1560272642517_7382971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/11/FOX_EdwardHolmesCynthiaDay1_1559564145729_7344967_ver1.0_640_360_1560272642517_7382971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/11/FOX_EdwardHolmesCynthiaDay1_1559564145729_7344967_ver1.0_640_360_1560272642517_7382971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. The couple were scheduled to return to the U.S. that day.

According to Dominican officials, the cause of death was excess fluid in the lungs. The couple were scheduled to return to the U.S. that day.</p><p>According to Dominican officials, the cause of death was excess fluid in the lungs. A toxicology report on Day and Holmes is still pending.

9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 18 years later
Posted Jun 11 2019 12:31PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 12:44PM EDT

Authorities have identified the remains of a 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.

The New York City medical examiners' office on Monday said the man is the 1,643rd person to be identified nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center's twin towers in 2001.

Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 01:59PM EDT

Officers have arrested a Marietta man after they say he tried to kidnap a child from a Walmart bathroom.

According to Marietta police, the incident happened about noon on Saturday, June 8 at a Walmart on the 200 block of Cobb Parkway South.

Detectives say All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 18 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have identified the remains of a 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.</p><p>The New York City medical examiners’ office on Monday said the man is the 1,643rd person to be identified nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center’s twin towers in 2001.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-tried-to-kidnap-boy-from-walmart-bathroom" title="Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police__Man_tried_to_abduct_boy_from_Wal_0_7382931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: Man tried to abduct boy from Walmart bathroom" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officers have arrested a Marietta man after they say he tried to kidnap a child from a Walmart bathroom.</p><p>According to Marietta police, the incident happened about noon on Saturday, June 8 at a Walmart on the 200 block of Cobb Parkway South.</p><p>Detectives say that 51-year-old Michael Beltran approached a 9-year-old boy in the bathroom area and told him that "his mother had left him at the store and that he needed to go with him." Featured Videos

Cam Newton throws after surgery on throwing shoulder

Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom

Construction worker seriously injured in wreck near weigh station on I-85 south

White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Marietta_MichaelBeltran_061119_1560256174466_7382429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marietta_MichaelBeltran_061119_1560256174466-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man tried to kidnap boy from Walmart bathroom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-injured-after-wreck-near-weigh-station-on-i-85"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20wreck%2085%20south%20061119_1560256372490.jpg_7382436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="WJZY wreck 85 south 061119_1560256372490.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Construction worker seriously injured in wreck near weigh station on I-85 south</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WHITE MEAT NOT HEALTHIER 7A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent

2-year-old with Down syndrome battling cancer asks for birthday cards

9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 18 years later

Wells Fargo agrees to pay $385M to settle car loan lawsuit

Search underway for second teen on South Fork Catawba River

US and Thailand are last to kick off the World Cup data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie3%20061119_1560272279688.jpg_7382758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie3%20061119_1560272279688.jpg_7382758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie3%20061119_1560272279688.jpg_7382758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/Team%20Freddie3%20061119_1560272279688.jpg_7382758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2-year-old with Down syndrome battling cancer asks for birthday cards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/911-victims-remains-identified-nearly-18-years-later-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/911%20memorial_1560271407811.png_7382744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9/11 victim's remains identified nearly 18 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wells-fargo-agrees-to-pay-385m-to-settle-car-loan-lawsuit-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/05/08/Wells_Fargo_changes_cash_deposit_policy_0_5480577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/05/08/Wells_Fargo_changes_cash_deposit_policy_0_5480577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/05/08/Wells_Fargo_changes_cash_deposit_policy_0_5480577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/05/08/Wells_Fargo_changes_cash_deposit_policy_0_5480577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/05/08/Wells_Fargo_changes_cash_deposit_policy_0_5480577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wells Fargo agrees to pay $385M to settle car loan lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/water-rescue-south-fork-catawba-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20water%20rescue%20061119_1560262436187.jpg_7382566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20water%20rescue%20061119_1560262436187.jpg_7382566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20water%20rescue%20061119_1560262436187.jpg_7382566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20water%20rescue%20061119_1560262436187.jpg_7382566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/11/WJZY%20water%20rescue%20061119_1560262436187.jpg_7382566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search underway for second teen on South Fork Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-and-thailand-are-last-to-kick-off-the-world-cup" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559756165824_7354704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" 