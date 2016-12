- Music is a wonderful way to bring family, friends and strangers together during the holidays. On Dec. 7, Uber driver Jonathan Gaurano posted a video on Youtube of him singing along to Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The video, which now has 52,064 views, is a compilation of Gaurano handing out maracas and singing the irresistible holiday song with passengers.

It's his truly original way to spread Christmas cheer.