Man charged after woman found shot dead in Union County

Natasha Marie Walden, 27 of Monroe, was found dead from a gunshot Thursday morning in a driveway on Belk Mill Road. (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

- A man is facing murder charges after a woman was shot and killed Thursday morning in Monroe, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

It all started about 7 a.m. when deputies received a call about a man with a gun at a home on Belk Mill Road. There they found a woman inside a vehicle in the driveway of 4223 Belk Mill Road who had been shot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The victim has been identified as Natasha Marie Walden, 27 of Monroe.

After speaking with witnesses, authorities began searching for Brandon Gerald Hargett, 28, who lived at the address where the woman was found. Hargett was found at a home a nearby.

Hargett is charged with one count of first degree murder. He was being processed at the Union County Jail.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.