Gastonia family target of porch thieves 7 times News

A Gastonia family is being targeted by porch pirates on a near daily basis. The family is now taking matters into their own hands because the suspect hasn't been caught on camera or in the act.



"Our kids Christmas is gone," said Danna Robinson.



A porch pirate, not striking once, but more than seven times.



"Yeah. We didn't have to worry about this when we were kids right," said Robinson.



Seven packages have been stolen from the front porch, preventing sentimental gifts from being placed under the Christmas tree.



"I have family serving overseas. My sister and her husband are in Japan serving our country and so they sent gifts for our children all the way from Japan and they were taken from the porch so it's devastating," said Robinson.



The Robinson Family is now taking matters into their own hands by posting a sign on the front door asking that packages not be left alone on the front porch. Gastonia Police are also getting involved by increasing patrols in the neighborhood.



"Hopefully we will get a security system installed with video. I hate that it has to come to that but it makes me feel much more protested especially with my family and my girls here," said Robinson.



Before the extra security arrives, local stores have agreed to reimburse the family for the stolen gifts. The suspect or suspects still remain on the run.



"I wish them no ill will. I wish them well and I hope this holiday season they aren't alone but my family is very disappointed," said Robinson.



Anyone who may have seen something suspicious on Georgetowne Drive is asked to call police.