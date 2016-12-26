Police search for missing great-grandmother and child News Police search for missing great-grandmother and child Police say they are searching for a great-grandmother and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter who were last seen in Virginia.

According to police, Barbara Briely 71, and La'Myra Briely, 5, left Mays Landing, New Jersey on December 24 and were traveling to Morven, North Carolina for a planned holiday visit with family. They were last seen at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, and appeared to be in good health, according to police.

Police say Barbara is operating a 2014 silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey license plate C80ELS. Detectives from the Township of Hamilton along the New Jersey State Police, Virginia State Police and Morven North Carolina Police Department have been working together to locate them.

Anyone with information on their possible whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Robison at 609-625-2700 ext.578.