Social media remembers Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60.
The actor, best known for playing Princess Leia, suffered a heart attack late last week while flying from London to LA.
Celebs and those who knew her took to social media to express their grief.
Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill tweeted a picture of them together saying, “no words #devastated”
Billy Dee Williams said, "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"
Anthony Daniels, the voice of C-3PO tweeted: "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.
Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with this statement:
"Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."
William Shatner said "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."
The best way to end is with a quote from Carrie Fisher herself. "I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art.”