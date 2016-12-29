Reports: Limited stores closing nationwide

- The Limited is closing all of its stores, according to employees where items are being sold at deep discounts.

The assistant store manager of The Limited's Brandon location confirmed what employees of the store nationwide have said - that all locations are closing in the coming weeks.

Florida locations in Citrus, Orlando and Miami have already closed.

Employees said they anticipate all stores will be closed mid-January or before.

Bloomberg reported the retail chain was planning to file for bankruptcy. The brand was purchased by private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc. in 2007.