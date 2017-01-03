Cuomo announces tuition-free college plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a new a college tuition assistance program that, if approved, would make college tuition-free for eligible students at SUNY and CUNY schools.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Jan 03 2017 09:46AM EST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 05:46PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced plans Tuesday for a new a college tuition assistance program that, if approved, would make college tuition-free for eligible students at SUNY and CUNY schools.

The plan includes two-year community colleges. Residents whose families earn less than $125,000 would be eligible under the proposal.

Cuomo, who is seeking reelection, unveiled his plan at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator's unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.

Cuomo's proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor's plan would require approval by the state legislature.

New York has the nation's largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories