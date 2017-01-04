This Guy Learned the Hard Way Not to Mess With Wendy's on Twitter

Posted:Jan 04 2017 02:39PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 02:46PM EST

FOX NEWS - A Twitter user learned the hard way that you don't mess with Wendy's on social media.

It all started when the fast-food chain tweeted a seemingly innocuous photo on Dec. 30.

However, one user felt the need to respond.

Thuggy-D appeared to take issue with Wendy's claims of using never-frozen beef for its hamburgers.

"Your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y'all know we laugh at your slogan 'fresh, never frozen' right? Like you're really a joke," Thuggy-D tweeted.

Wendy's responded, "Sorry to hear that you think that! But you're wrong. We've only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969."

Thuggy-D did not stop there though. "So you deliver it raw on a hot truck?"

"Where do you store cold things that aren't frozen?" Wendy's answered in a response that has since gone viral.

Read More at Fox News.

 

 

