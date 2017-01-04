This Guy Learned the Hard Way Not to Mess With Wendy's on Twitter

- A Twitter user learned the hard way that you don't mess with Wendy's on social media.

It all started when the fast-food chain tweeted a seemingly innocuous photo on Dec. 30.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

However, one user felt the need to respond.