This Guy Learned the Hard Way Not to Mess With Wendy's on Twitter

FOX NEWS - A Twitter user learned the hard way that you don't mess with Wendy's on social media.
It all started when the fast-food chain tweeted a seemingly innocuous photo on Dec. 30.
Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5— Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016
However, one user felt the need to respond.
Thuggy-D appeared to take issue with Wendy's claims of using never-frozen beef for its hamburgers.
"Your beef is frozen and we all know it. Y'all know we laugh at your slogan 'fresh, never frozen' right? Like you're really a joke," Thuggy-D tweeted.
Wendy's responded, "Sorry to hear that you think that! But you're wrong. We've only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969."
Thuggy-D did not stop there though. "So you deliver it raw on a hot truck?"
"Where do you store cold things that aren't frozen?" Wendy's answered in a response that has since gone viral.
if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter pic.twitter.com/gUSuHwZLQR— ΓRΛX@MAGFEST (@Fraxtil) January 2, 2017