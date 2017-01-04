Community House Middle School teacher goes 'above and beyond' in the classroom News Community House Middle School teacher goes 'above and beyond' in the classroom FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results.

This time, we were at Community House Middle School surprising an English teacher who is known for going above and beyond -- and thinking outside the box.

Kaitlin King was nominated for her creative lessons that taught her students to think critically.

"Just to make sure they leave me prepared to go to high school. I want to give them choices and not have them leave me feeling limited, that they have to stay in a certain path," King said.

She's a trooper - and didn't brink an eye or get rid of her antlers - when FOX 46 Charlotte interviewed her on Holiday Sweater Day.

