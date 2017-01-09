Fiat Chrysler announces $1 billion investment in US manufacturing

Posted:Jan 09 2017 05:30PM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 05:43PM EST

(FOX NEWS) - Fiat Chrysler said Sunday it would spend $1 billion on U.S. manufacturing, including modernizing plants in Michigan and Ohio, in a move that’s set to add 2,000 new jobs, Reuters reported.

According to the company’s plan, the plant in Warren, Michigan will be made capable of producing a pickup truck currently built in Mexico.

The Warren plant will make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs. A plant in Toledo, Ohio also will get new equipment to make a new Jeep pickup.

The move by Fiat Chrysler follows a similar recent announcement made by a competing auto brand.

President-Elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday with the news: 

