Ivanka announces she's taking leave of absence from Trump Organization

- Ivanka Trump is formally taking a leave of absence from The Trump Organization.

In a Facebook post, Ivanka said she will no longer be involved with the management or operations of her father's businesses or her eponymous apparel and accessories brand.

She said she is moving her family to Washington, D.C., where her husband, Jared Kushner, will serve as senior advisor to the president.

She said she will take time to focus on settling her three young children into their new home and schools.

