Ivanka announces she's taking leave of absence from Trump Organization

FILE - Donald Trump, chairman and CEO of the Trump Organization, talks with a reporter at the opening of the Trump SoHo New York, Friday, April 9, 2010. With him are his children Donald Trump, Jr., left, Ivanka, and Eric. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
FILE - Donald Trump, chairman and CEO of the Trump Organization, talks with a reporter at the opening of the Trump SoHo New York, Friday, April 9, 2010. With him are his children Donald Trump, Jr., left, Ivanka, and Eric. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Posted:Jan 11 2017 07:54PM EST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 08:32PM EST

(FOX NEWS) - Ivanka Trump is formally taking a leave of absence from The Trump Organization.

In a Facebook post, Ivanka said she will no longer be involved with the management or operations of her father's businesses or her eponymous apparel and accessories brand.

She said she is moving her family to Washington, D.C., where her husband, Jared Kushner, will serve as senior advisor to the president.

She said she will take time to focus on settling her three young children into their new home and schools.

More on this story at FoxNews.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories