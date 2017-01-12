Emotional tribute to fallen deputy and officer News Emotional tribute to fallen deputy and officer The parents of fallen Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis took the chance Wednesday night to thank the people of central Florida for their support.

Norma and John Lewis took the stage during a vigil to honor their son and Orlando Police Department Master Sergeant Debra Clayton, who were killed Monday trying to capture a murder suspect.

“He enjoyed his job. He enjoyed just working and helping people. And so on behalf of the big gentle giant known as our little Norm, let this be a day of remembering,” Norma Lewis told the crowd gathered at IFC Orlando.

Officers, churchgoers, and members of the community honored the two beloved officers who were known for their big personalities and big smiles.

Clayton worked with kids in Orlando’s troubled Paramore community.

“She used that infectious smile and that great personality to bring the community and the police together,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Lewis—a motorcycle officer with the sheriff’s traffic control unit—was known for making friends during traffic stops.

“Just remember. If you get a ticket…as Norman would say: you wasn’t watching your speed limit!” Norma Lewis told reporters with a laugh.

By Wednesday evening authorities had arrested three people believed to have helped Markeith Loyd hide from authorities after allegedly murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

On Monday, Clayton spotted Loyd in the parking lot of the WalMart at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway in Orlando.

According to police, Loyd shot Clayton three times and escaped. Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash as he responded to the search for the suspect.

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to Loyd’s arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS or 911.