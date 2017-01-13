Dog stays with owner for 20 hours after man breaks his neck in Northern Michigan

While most of Michigan and the country were out celebrating on New Year's Eve, a northern Michigan man was lying in the snow - paralyzed after he slipped and fell. But his faithful dog saved his life.

The man, known only as Bob, was watching football on New Year's Eve and waiting to watch the ball drop. When his game went to commercial, he ran out to get some wood for his fire.

He was wearing only long johns, slippers, and a shirt for the 15 foot walk. Suddenly, he slipped and fell - breaking his neck.

He doesn't have any close neighbors so when he was yelling for help, the only help he got was his best friend: Kelsey - his Golden Retriever.

"I was screaming for help but my nearest neighbor is about a quarter mile away and it was 10:30 p.m., but my Kelsey came," Bob told McLaren Hospital. "By morning my voice was gone and I couldn't yell for help, but Kelsey didn't stop barking."

Temperatures dropped to 24 degrees that night and there was Bob, lying in the snow - with Kelsey by his side.

He said she kept him warm by lying on top of him. She also licked his face and hands to keep him awake.

"She kept barking for help but never left my side," Bob said. "She kept me warm and alert. I knew I had to persevere through this and that it was my choice to stay alive."

At hour 19, Bob lost consciousness. Kelsey kept barking and finally, a neighbor heard her.