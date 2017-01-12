VIDEO: Snowboarder survives avalanche in Canada News VIDEO: Snowboarder survives avalanche in Canada An Aussie snowboarder shredded within an inch of his life recently, and it was all caught by a camera mounted on his helmet.

Footage posted to Facebook shows how, in the space of a few seconds, parts of a Canadian hillside turned from an idyllic powdery slope into the scene of a terrifying avalanche.

Tom Oye escaped the avalanche thanks to a combination of luck and an inflatable backpack, after the slope he was traveling down suddenly collapsed beneath his feet.

In the clip, the 29-year-old snowboarder is sent into a 30-second plunge down-peak as he battles to stay above the falling snow and ice.

At one stage, it appears he was submerged under snow, as he dodged pine trees and rocks.

As he came to a stop after the rapid descent, he reassured those who came to help he was okay.

The Australian appeared to be in good spirits following his ordeal, captioning his video, "Not how I planned on starting the morning… stay safe out there kids!"