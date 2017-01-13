Three maned wolf pups born at Little Rock Zoo News Three maned wolf pups born at Little Rock Zoo A zoo in Little Rock, Arkansas has some new little maned wolf pups.

- A zoo in Little Rock, Arkansas has some new little maned wolf pups.

One male and two female pups were born in December and now they weigh about two pounds each. Debbie Thompson, a curator at the Little Rock Zoo, says it'll be about six more weeks before the pups are on display to the public, but visitors may see them briefly as their mother moves them to a nearby hut or back to her den.

The pups are covered in black fur with white-tipped tails, but when they're adults, they will have a red coat, tall ears, a pointy muzzle with white-tipped tails and long black legs.

The animals are native to South America.