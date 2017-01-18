Dog discovered in Detroit with nose and ears cut off

- The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward after a Rottweiler was found with its ears and nose cut off on the city's southwest side.

They were called to the area of Livernois and Warren on Tuesday by a concerned citizen. According to MHS, the person saw the dog and could see that it was severely wounded.

When the MHS rescue team arrived, they found the dog with its ears and nose cut off. It also had severe and deep cuts its tail and back legs.

The dog was rushed to the MHS' Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit and is being treated by the shelter's veterinarian staff.

"It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering," said Mark Ramos, one of MHS' lead cruelty investigators. "This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn't happen again. If you know anything about this case, call the MHS hotline now at (313) 872-3401 and help us find the person responsible. This animal deserves justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department at (313) 872-3401.