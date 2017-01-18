DHEC: 3 more tuberculosis cases connected to Rock Hill middle school

- Health officials have confirmed that three people connected to a Rock Hill middle school have tested positive for tuberculosis.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday they received three positive tests for tuberculosis (TB) at Castle Heights Middle School. A positive test result does not mean an individual has active TB, officials said.

TB is a potentially serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs. Like other bacterial infections, the disease is treated with antibiotics.

Parents were first contacted about a possible case of TB back in December of last year. Days later health officials confirmed the suspected case through laboratory tests.

School officials said they are in contact with the DHEC. No word yet on plans moving forward.

It's unclear if the people who tested positive are students, staff members or someone else connected to the school.