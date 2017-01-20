President Obama tweets a final goodbye from President's Twitter

By: Ashley Cole

Posted:Jan 20 2017 09:16AM EST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 09:59AM EST

(KMSP) - President Obama tweeted from the President of the United States Twitter (@POTUS) one last time on Friday.

His first tweet read, “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.”

“I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org.”

“I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.”

