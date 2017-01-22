WATCH: DC Police Officer gets special birthday surprise at Women's March on Washington

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 22 2017 03:12PM EST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 03:16PM EST

WASHINGTON - Participants at the Women's March on Washington took a break from marching on Saturday to send special birthday wishes to a DC Police Officer. 

DC Police tell FOX 5 that the officer, Officer Saunders, is 26-years-old and that the police captain on the scene asked marchers to assist in wishing her a happy birthday. 

The group then burst into song, sending smiles throughout the crowd. 

