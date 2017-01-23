Gas pumps compromised at Indian Trail 7-11

- The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to check their credit/bank cards after multiple gas pumps were found to be compromised at a local 7-11.

Investigators say at least two gas pumps were compromised at the 7-11 in Indian Trial, located in the 300 block of Unionville-Indian Trail Road.

The discovery was made Friday morning by an employee who was performing routine maintenance on the pumps. Investigators say the employee discovered the seals on the pump had been tampered with and found "unusual data ribbon cables attached to the pump's data board."

Deputies say they are not aware of any credit/debit cards that might have been intercepted, but encourage anyone who bought fuel at the station to check their credit card or bank card activity.