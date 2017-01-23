Dog refuses to leave dead friend's side

- A dog found alive in Union County would not leave its friend who had passed away, humane society officials said.

The dogs, one alive and one dead, were found in Monroe near the mall on Sunday, according to the Humane Society of Union County.

"These two are obviously bonded. Dog would not leave dead friend," the humane society posted on Facebook.

Both dogs were wearing collars. Right now humane society officials are trying to return the animals to their owners.

"Please share and let's see if we can find their home."