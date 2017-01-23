Man tattoos 'Trump' on neck to show support for President

- There will never be any doubt how much a Texas man loves President Donald Trump.

Instead of showing his support through key chains, T-shirts or even a lawn sign, he decided to tattoo the President's name across his neck.

"If I put the sign out in my front yard, they're going to vandalize my house. If I put a sticker on my truck, they're going to screw up my truck. Well, come vandalize me, that's all I got," said Lubbock resident Goober Williamson.

Williamson inked "TRUMP" in block letters on his neck -- All to honor what Williamson believes will be the greatest presidency in American history.

"He's not the most politically correct person, but I'm not the most etiquette. I'm as thrown off as can be. Right is right, wrong is wrong. If it ain't right, make it right," said Williamson. "I didn't get named Goober because I was the smartest one, but to each is their own."

He loves Trump's style and attitude and isn't afraid of what the public may think of him. His friends and family all support him.

"I fell in love with Trump since day one," said Williamson. "It's hard to look in my eyes without seeing it."

Williamson decided to get the new tattoo two weeks ago in time for the inauguration.

"At church, little old ladies go 'oh I love that hoodie.' I wear my hoodie faithfully. I say 'if you like that, you'll love this,'" said Williamson. "I'm not scared to show what I got. You either love me or you don't."

Williamson says he took inauguration day off from work. He reportedly woke up early to watch all the coverage from home.

"Mark my word, he's going to be the best president we've ever had."