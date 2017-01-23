Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State News Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed at the podium while delivering his State of the State address at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night.

Dayton, 69, had been speaking for more than 40 minutes when he collapsed. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option. House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the joint session of the House and Senate.

Dayton stood back up shortly after and was escorted from the House chamber. He was taken back to the Governor's residence, where EMTs performed a routine check, according to a statement from his Chief of Staff Jamie Tincher. He is now spending time with his son and grandson.

Dayton's son, Eric, wrote on Twitter that he is with his dad and he is "doing great."

Tincher said Dayton will still present his 2017 Budget on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. as planned.

Dad and Hugo are now doing a very advanced puzzle together, so that has to be a good sign! pic.twitter.com/8auhKsniZc — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

I'm with my dad now and he's doing great. Thank you all for your kind well-wishes and words of concern. — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) January 24, 2017

Gov Dayton has just stood back up in the House chambers and has been escorted from the room — Timothy Blotz (@TimBlotzFOX9) January 24, 2017

Spkr Kurt Daudt says Gov Dayton appears to be fine and wishes him a speedy recovery after collapsing during State of the State address. pic.twitter.com/Z1isjJs0sT — Timothy Blotz (@TimBlotzFOX9) January 24, 2017

Gov Dayton was nearing the end of his SOS and collapsed before he was expected to make an offer of a new public health care option. — Timothy Blotz (@TimBlotzFOX9) January 24, 2017